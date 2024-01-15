MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI/WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Trooper crashed during a multi-state chase Sunday night with a man who allegedly drove off with his son.

Stonington police said a trooper was part of a vehicle pursuit that originated in Rhode Island and involved Seth Parenteau, 40, who allegedly took off with his 15-year-old son, who is severely handicapped, after “making concerning comments regarding the health of the juvenile.”

During the pursuit, the trooper exited I-95 Southbound at Exit 90 in Mystic and was traveling south on Route 27 when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Coogan Blvd.

After the collision, police said the trooper then veered into the Seasport Shell gas station and struck an unoccupied vehicle before coming to a stop.

Both the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle involved were transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment and were released.

Rhode Island State Police said around 8:30 p.m. Sunday they received a “be on the lookout” request for a Jeep Cherokee that Parenteau was driving following the incident in Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Seth Parenteau (Credit: Rhode Island State Police)

At one point, Rhode Island State Police said the Parenteau was located on I-95 South in Providence.

Rhode Island troopers tried to pull him over, but he fled and entered Mystic before re-entering Rhode Island and coming to a stop.

Parenteau was arrested and arraigned in front of a Justice of the Peace on charges of eluding, reckless driving, child endangerment, and obstruction.

He was held on $6,000 surety bail and is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions while he awaits a bail review hearing on Tuesday.

The juvenile was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated before being released to a representative from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping investigation should contact the Southbridge Police Department at (508) 764-5420.