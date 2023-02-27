NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Connecticut College students plan to lock themselves in the administration building for five days as part of a protest of how the school has responded to a dean’s resignation.

Rodman King, the dean of institutional equity and inclusion, resigned in protest earlier this month because the school had planned a fundraising event at a Florida resort that students said is historically known for discrimination and antisemitism.

Monday’s protest was planned by the group Student Voices for Equity, which formed after King’s resignation. The group has eight demands, including the resignation of Connecticut College President Katherine Bergeron.

Students outside of Fanning Hall changed “Hey hey, ho ho, Kathy B has got to go.”

The protesters are optimistic about change.

“Me, personally, I feel like everything’s really unified right now, so I’m in good spirits personally,” said Ian Hopkins, a student. “I feel like this is actually going to do something.”

The students planned to stay outside until sunset. The students inside plan to stay, and as of Monday afternoon, it appeared as if the college would let them.

“College leadership supports the right to free expression and peaceful protest, and will continue to pursue constructive dialogue with students as well as faculty and staff as we address the important concerns they have raised,” a statement from the college to News 8 reads.

Earlier this month, 150 faculty members signed a letter spelling out concerns to the school’s board of trustees. The letter criticized the board’s plan to use an outside consultant in response to King’s resignation.