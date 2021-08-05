Connecticut counties meet eligibility for extended eviction moratorium

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London County along with seven other counties in the state are areas under CDC guidelines with substantial community transmission. New Haven County was classified Thursday as an area with high COVID-19 community transmission.

According to the CDC, those areas with substantial and high rates of transmission are eligible for the extended eviction moratorium which now goes until Oct. 3.

Here in Connecticut, tenants who need help paying their rent are encouraged to sign up for UniteCT. The program, which helps with rental and utility assistance, has helped some tenants pay their rent and helped the landlords get their money. But it hasn’t worked for everybody.

“The position of UniteCT is if you can get up to $15,000 and their current landlord is not willing to accept the program for whatever reasons, they then give you the $15,000 to go to another landlord, and my issue is with that obviously it’s supposed to be paying arrearage, so now the landlord is left high and dry,” said Landlord Attorney Yona Gregory.

Under the moratorium, landlords can still begin the eviction process and some tenants may not be protected by it if they’ve done things like broken the rules of their lease or have been involved in criminal activity.