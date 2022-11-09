GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Significant changes are coming to Connecticut highways following multiple deadly crashes involving wrong-way drivers.

Starting Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Transportation will begin preparing certain ramps for future wrong-way detection systems.

Drivers can expect to see crews from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at:

the Exit 6 off-ramp from Interstate 395 northbound to Route 163 in Montville

the Exit 88 off-ramp from Interstate 95 southbound to Route 117 in Groton

the Exit 3 off-ramp from Route 349 northbound to Route 1 in Groton

The changes are part of $20 million in improvements that CTDOT hopes will reduce the number of wrong-way crashes.

Here’s how the wrong-way detection systems: CTDOT sets up a camera at an intersection. When the camera detects a car going the wrong way, it automatically triggers a series of red lights, alerting the driver to back up and go the other way.

State officials said a state trooper, crash attenuator vehicles and signing patterns will be utilized to guide drivers through the work zones on Thursday.