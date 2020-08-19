 

Connecticut Food Bank to host mobile food distributions today in New London for families in need

New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hunger has become a growing problem during the pandemic, which is why families in need will be getting a helping hand Wednesday in New London.

Two mobile food distributions will be held on Wednesday to help those families. The Connecticut Food Bank plans to provide enough food for 30,000 meals.

One of the distributions will take place at Fort Trumbull from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The other will be held at 90 Garfield Avenue and will serve people without vehicles.

In related news, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is touring the Summer Meal Program distribution site at MacDonough Elementary School in Middletown today. She’s also stressing the importance of federal support to keep Connecticut kids fed.

Her visit is set for 11:30 a.m.

