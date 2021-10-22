Connecticut residents look to get booster shots after CDC expands eligibility

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of people are looking to get COVID-19 booster shots in the state after the CDC expanded eligibility Thursday.

“I was waiting for today anxiously,” said Julie Clements-Reagan of Waterford.

This CVS Pharmacy in Waterford is one of the locations now offering the Pfizer booster shot, but that could change depending on availability.

The CDC is recommending those who are 65 or older, are immunocompromised, or are living in a risk situation like a long-term care facility to get the booster shot if they had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six or more months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago for those 18 and older.

Another interesting component is that no matter what type of vaccine you originally got, you can mix and match the booster shot.

“They do mount a sufficient immune response, so that’s sort of the most important thing in terms of being protected against infection,” said Dr. Jaimie Meyer with the Yale School of Medicine.

If you are looking for a booster shot, you need to call ahead or go online and make an appointment because each location could have a different booster shot depending on availability and that could change.