Connecticut school board reverses Columbus Day name change

New London

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school board has reversed its district’s decision to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day on the 2021-22 school calendar hearing criticism about the move made back in June.

The Stonington Board of Education voted 3-2 last week to restore Columbus Day, at least for the time being, with some members arguing that a public hearing should be held before such a change is made, The Day of New London reported.

Changing the name of the holiday was among a list of revisions to the new school calendar.

But there’s been criticism from opponents and those claiming the school system teaches critical race theory.

