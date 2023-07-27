MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s marinas need more trained workers and support, industry leaders stressed on Thursday.

“These are solid careers,” said Tasha Cussan, the president of the Connecticut Marine Trades Association. “The pay and the benefits for full-time workers enable them to buy their homes and raise their families here in beautiful Connecticut.”

Atlantic Outboard, the Westbrook Marine Center and the Mystic Shipyard are all looking for employees.

Gov. Ned Lamont toured the Mystic Shipyard, which needs dredging so that it’s deep enough for boats to get in and out of their slips.

“It’s a pretty nice office, and there are jobs for people just like you, and we mean to provide the training you need to make sure you can do this,” he said.

Recreational boating brings in an annual $3.6 billion in economic activity to the state, and employs 13,000 people.