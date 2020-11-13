Connecticut State Police investigating deadly truck crash on I-395 in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate-395 southbound in Griswold Thursday night.

State police said troopers were dispatched to the area near the Exit 24 off-ramp at around 10:07 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Peterbilt 378 truck that was hauling a car carrier traveled off the roadway, through a metal guardrail, and went down the steep embankment. The 64-year-old man operating the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation, troopers said. Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact TPR Workman #568 at 860-848-6500 ext. 5059.

