NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing baby from Norwich.

Police said they are searching for almost seven-month-old Amina Cox who has been missing since Sept. 30 out of Norwich.

Cox is described as being 1’2″, 15 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing velvet maroon pajamas with ruffles around the neck and white buttons.

Anyone who has information about Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.