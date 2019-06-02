Connecticut State Police seek alleged armed robber in Salem Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Connecticut State Police) [ + - ] Video

SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) - The search is on for an armed robber in Salem.

Police said a man robbed the Henny Penny store on New London Road around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

There has been no word on what he got away with or if anyone was injured.

If you recognize the man, give Connecticut State Police a call.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.