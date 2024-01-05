NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured after an 18-year-old suspect rammed a septic truck into a police cruiser on Friday evening, according to authorities.

State police responded to 136 Norwich Westerly Road at 5 p.m. for a reported disturbance. A woman had called 911 about an altercation with her 18-year-old son, authorities said.

After arriving on scene, troopers were confronted by the suspect, who was driving a septic truck he illegally gained access to. He then drove the septic truck into the police cruiser before trying to run away.



The suspect was identified as Donovan Beard of Norwich.

Mugshot of Donovan Beard. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police said the trooper was not seriously injured.

Beard was detained and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop E Headquarters for processing.

Beard was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal attempt of assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is expected to appear on Monday in New London Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing.



No further information is available at this time.