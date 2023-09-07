GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 95 North in Groton, shutting down northbound lanes between Exits 85 and 86.

Troopers responded to the crash at 3:15 p.m. Injuries were reported, and two people were taken to a local hospital, state police said. Authorities have not provided any information on their conditions.

The northbound lanes of the Gold Star Bridge are shut down, and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 85.

