LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was possibly injured in a crash involving a Connecticut State Police vehicle on Monday evening, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Police Troop F was notified of a collision at 6:37 p.m. that involved a state trooper vehicle on Brush Hill Road in Lyme.

State police said possible minor injuries were reported in the crash.

It is unknown if there was more than one vehicle involved in the collision. State police also did not say who sustained the possible minor injuries.

Further information is not available at this time.