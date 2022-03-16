UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun franchise is promoting local businesses across the state with its new “Play Big. Shop Small.” initiative.

The Connecticut Sun, heading into its 20-year-anniversary, is looking to partner with as many local businesses as possible to highlight the diverse range of services across the state. In return, “Play Big. Shop Small.” participants will receive ticket vouchers to use for the 2022 season for themselves, their staff, or family members.

Additionally, their company’s logo will be displayed on the Connecticut Sun website, their business will be mentioned in the game, and a dedicated ticket link with discounts will be created to share with their network.

Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President, noted that “small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities.”

“Our fans have given us so much throughout our 19 years here in Connecticut, and any chance we have to give back and increase our footprint in the community and state, we try our best to make that happen,” Rizzotti said. “I am hoping that ‘Play Big. Shop Small.” has a lasting, positive impact and brings us closer to the people who make Connecticut so special.”

Those interested with partnering with the Connecticut Sun for this free program can sign up here.