COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A battle over a library book is playing out in Colchester.

First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos said he got a complaint from one parent about a sketch in a book.

The book is part of the popular “Who Was?” kids series, titled “Who Is RuPaul?”. It is a biography of the American drag queen.

The parent was upset about one sketch in the book that showed a character spelling out the word “viva.”

“The parent who brought it to my attention found it concerning. I personally find it concerning. I don’t believe a book like that should be in the children’s section of the library, but perhaps in a more adult-oriented section of the library,” Bisbikos said.

“The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of following our established policy and procedure. They have also been very concerned that this concerns a notable LGBTQ celebrity. They feel that it is an attack,” said Kate Byroade, the library director at Cragin Memorial Library.

The book is still there. The library said it has a procedure for formal complaints about books and it still has not received a formal complaint.

If they do, the librarian said they will begin the formal process of reviewing the book and its placement.