GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A convicted felon was arrested after he allegedly attempted to purchase ammo using a fake police ID, according to state police.

State police said the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (CT DESPP) Headquarters received a request from Proven Arms Outfitters gun shop in North Carolina regarding verification of an Auxiliary Trooper ID card.

The representative told police they had received an order for high-capacity magazines from 56-year-old Donald LeDuc of Groton. When the representative reached out to LeDuc to inform him that those magazines could only be sold to law enforcement, LeDuc sent a copy of his ID card, which he was listed as being a part of the Connecticut State Police.

During the verification process and after running LeDuc’s name in the system, CT DESPP learned that LeDuc was a convicted felon.

Police then searched LeDuc’s home where officers found two high-capacity magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition, three fake police IDs (from Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and Groton Police), one fake police badge and a set of body armor.

LeDuc was arrested and is facing the following charges: four counts of impersonation of a police officer, two counts of illegal purchase of large capacity magazines, possession of firearm ammunition and possession of body armor.