Coronavirus impacts donation centers differently across the state

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Goodwill store and donation center in Groton is closed right now but donations are still being accepted.

“I had four.. three bags of clothes and one bag of shoes,” said Stacy Heder, of Groton.

She is like a lot of people who now find themselves sheltering at home.

“I spent the whole weekend clearing out my winter closet,” said Heder.

Bins are set up outside the Goodwill building so people can drop off donations without any in person contact.

“A little surprised but I guess it keeps them working as well so happy to do it,” said Heder.

But not every place is able to accept donations. Leaving some wondering where to go.

“We’re not able to accept them right now because we want to keep our staff safe from any kind of items coming into the PNC and we also want to keep people at home,” said Susan Sedensky, the Executive Director of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Stonington.

The PNC has seen more new clients come in to its food pantry which is one of the programs supported by proceeds from its thrift store. The store is closed now along with the center’s donation boxes.

“We are asking people to keep cleaning and when we open up again we’d love to see those items,” said Sedensky.

While some donation boxes are off limits others like the one in front of the Homewood Cabinet Company in Stonington has been filling up fast.

“Every few minutes the people are here,” said company owner Mike Varas.

The town of Stonington provided residents with two pink plastic bags so they can repurpose their old clothes instead of throwing them out.

The clothes which can be left in the bags alongside the trash and recycling bins will be shredded and used for other purposes.

If residents want someone to be able to rewear their old clothes they may want to wait until the PNC can accept them again.

“It’s especially hard for people with babies right now because you’re growing out of those clothes very quickly,” said Sedensky.

A lot of the clothes donated there are for children.