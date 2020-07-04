Breaking News
Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

Coronavirus pushes annual Boom Box parade online

New London

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A photo from the 31st annual Boom Box Parade in Willimantic. (WTNH/Report-It/Corrissa)

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s quirky Boom Box Independence Day parade has gone online this year for what is being dubbed the Zoom Box Parade.

The Willimantic parade dates to 1986 when the town couldn’t find a marching band for its Memorial Day parade.

Organizers approached radio station WILI-AM to provide marching music for people along the route to play over their radios. Station officials said it was too late to organize an event for that holiday, but they began planning for the Fourth of July.

This year, the station’s music will be accompanied by an online slide show and drone videos from past parades.  

