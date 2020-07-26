Couple injured when boat hits rocks, rescued from water in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple was rescued after their vessel sunk off the coast of New London late Saturday night.

New London Fire Department was dispatched to the Coast Guard Station in New London at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to assist with the removal of two patients – one male and one female – from a Coast Guard vessel.

The married couple was injured when their vessel sank after striking some rocks off the coast of New London.

The Coast Guard picked up the injured pair from the water.

The couple has been transported to Yale New Haven Health-Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their injuries and exposure.