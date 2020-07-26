Couple injured when boat hits rocks, rescued from water in New London

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coast guard search 3_296798

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple was rescued after their vessel sunk off the coast of New London late Saturday night.

New London Fire Department was dispatched to the Coast Guard Station in New London at 11:45 p.m. Saturday to assist with the removal of two patients – one male and one female – from a Coast Guard vessel.

The married couple was injured when their vessel sank after striking some rocks off the coast of New London.

The Coast Guard picked up the injured pair from the water.

The couple has been transported to Yale New Haven Health-Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their injuries and exposure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Apartment building in Norwich struck with gunfire, officials investigate

News /

CT Planned Parenthood locations shut down due to financial challenges caused by pandemic

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Groton-based Pfizer racing to make COVID-19 vaccine by end of 2020

News /

Police identify suspect still at large in Norwich shooting that killed 39-year-old man

News /

Woman rescued after car flips into a marsh in Niantic

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss