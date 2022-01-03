COVID surge impacting college operations in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — If you plan to visit any of the 12 community colleges in the state, you should call ahead because they will decide individually whether or not they are open for in-person services and learning or if everything is remote.

These community colleges are being asked to limit staff so that social distancing can be increased. At Three Rivers Community College, masks are required and vaccinations are encouraged.

Mitchell College and Connecticut College are now requiring booster shots for students and staff who return for the spring semester. UConn will also require booster shots for eligible students.

At Three Rivers and other community colleges, no decision like that has been made yet.

“It is an individual decision based on what is happening on campus this week and also the rate of infection and rates that each campus is seeing in its own community,” said Ann Harrison with CT State Community Colleges.

This week, they decided to close the campus at Three Rivers and go virtual during the winter intercession. Now, there is only online registration and for the one class that did have an in-person element, it is now remote like all other classes this session.