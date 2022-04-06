NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — How will you remember the pandemic 48 years from now? At Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, they are placing some memories inside a time capsule.

Hospital President Patrick Green placed the three-foot long capsule inside a wall of the new emergency department lobby, which is still under construction.

The tube includes a special message to those who will open the capsule on March 18, 2070. That day marks 50 years after the first COVID-positive patient was admitted to the hospital.

“We hope that the future leaders of L+M will appreciate the perseverance, commitment and dedication of our staff during these most historic times,” Green said.

“While the contents of this time capsule are about our history and our recent events, this project is really all about the future,” said Denise Fiore, chief operating officer of L+M Healthcare.

The $84 million project includes upgrades to the emergency department but also a major upgrade to the hospital’s electrical system, which includes two huge generators, so the hospital is prepared for most any emergency.