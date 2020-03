PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a fatal crash in Preston late Tuesday evening.

Troopers say 60-year-old Demir Prevalla of Watertown was traveling east in the area of Route 2A and Middle Road when the vehicle ran off of the roadway, hit a sign, became airborne, and then hit a tree.

Officials pronounced Prevalla deceased on the scene due to sustained injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Wengloski at Troop E.