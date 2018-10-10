Route 2 back open in Preston following a crash involving a school bus
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 2 in Preston is back open in both directions in Preston following a crash Wednesday afternoon involving two cars and school bus.
According to officials, Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after the collision was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities said one of the cars rolled over during the crash.
There has been no word on any injuries at this time. There were students on the bus at the time, but officials at the scene told News 8 that no children were hurt in this crash.
The road was reopened by 4:15 p.m.
