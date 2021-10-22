Colchester crash kills two members of Western Connecticut State University Men’s Lacrosse Team, seriously injures a third

The video above is from previous reporting.

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two members of Western Connecticut State University’s Men’s Lacrosse Team were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Colchester Friday, according to the university.

State Police said two vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 354 in Colchester when one of the vehicles sped up in an attempt to pass the other. That vehicle left the roadway and collided with a metal guardrail and multiple trees before coming to rest down an embankment, according to police.

The driver, 18-year-old Jacob Chapman, and one of the passengers, 18-year-old Tyler Graham, were killed in the crash, police said. Another passenger, 19-year-old Trey Massaro, was brought to the hospital by Life Star for serious injuries.

Clark said the university Counseling Center met with players and coaches of the lacrosse team and is providing counseling to students in the residence hall where the three students lived on campus, as well as any other students in need.

(1/5) To the WCSU Community, It is with great sadness that I must convey the terrible news that three members of the WestConn Men’s Lacrosse Team were involved in a deadly traffic accident Friday afternoon. — Western Connecticut State University (@WestConn) October 23, 2021

The crash is still under investigation.

