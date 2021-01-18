Crash with serious injuries closes Rt. 49 in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 49 is closed in North Stonington Monday afternoon due to a serious crash.

Connecticut State Police confirms to News 8 that troopers are on scene of a crash on Rt. 49. There were serious injuries reported but it’s unclear how many people were hurt or involved in the crash.

Rt. 49 is currently closed in North Stonington and there is no word on when it is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

News 8 is working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates.