Crews at Survival Systems USA in Groton train to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – At Survival Systems USA in Groton crews were doing training to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station to make repairs. The folks doing this training were trying to get information and figure out what they need to know so they can develop and design a space suit those astronauts would wear.

“Practicing what it would be like to do a spacewalk. The water helps us control our buoyancy and sort of create that weightless environment,” said Aaron Persad, research scientist.

“It’s crazy even standing here with the Quest from the airlock from the International Space Station sitting behind me, it still doesn’t feel real,” said Keith Wille, Development Manager for Survival Systems USA.

The newest piece of training equipment is outside. It’s a 28-foot tall tower, which is used to train folks who build and maintain offshore wind turbines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crews at Survival Systems USA in Groton train to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station

News /

Stonington superintendent of schools resigns

News /

What's Right With Schools: Waterford High School students earn college credits, gain hands-on experience in marine science course

News /

PD: Thief caught on camera stealing Democratic campaign signs off laws in Ledyard

News /

PD investigating 'suspicious cause' after Norwich home consumed by flames on Beebe Road

News /

Internal investigation underway after New London chief of police put on administrative leave

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss