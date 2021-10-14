Crews at Survival Systems USA in Groton train to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – At Survival Systems USA in Groton crews were doing training to simulate astronauts going outside of the International Space Station to make repairs. The folks doing this training were trying to get information and figure out what they need to know so they can develop and design a space suit those astronauts would wear.

“Practicing what it would be like to do a spacewalk. The water helps us control our buoyancy and sort of create that weightless environment,” said Aaron Persad, research scientist.

“It’s crazy even standing here with the Quest from the airlock from the International Space Station sitting behind me, it still doesn’t feel real,” said Keith Wille, Development Manager for Survival Systems USA.

The newest piece of training equipment is outside. It’s a 28-foot tall tower, which is used to train folks who build and maintain offshore wind turbines.