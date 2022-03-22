LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a brush fire in Ledyard Tuesday night.

It is happening in the 600 block of Shewville Road, according to the Ledyard Fire Company, and spans approximately two acres. They are asking people to use caution in the area.

The National Weather Service said earlier Tuesday there was elevated fire weather potential for all of southern New England, due to a combination of relative humidities dropping between 15 to 25% in the afternoon and northwest winds gusting between 25 to 35 miles per hour.

Open burning is not recommended Tuesday, and the National Weather Service advised people to exercise caution when handling and disposing of cigarettes or matches outdoors.

