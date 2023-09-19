NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was found dead after a fire Tuesday morning in Norwich, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

The fire department says the fire occurred at 199 Central Avenue. The fire has been extinguished but officials say that area will be closed for the remainder of the day.

News 8 confirmed that a man was found dead following the fire. We are working to learn the circumstances of the man’s death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with News 8 for updates.