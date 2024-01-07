NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews battled a house fire while heavy snow was falling Saturday night in Norwich, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of a chimney fire around 9:44 p.m. on Curtis Street. When crews arrived on the scene and entered the home, they found fire in the walls traveling up to the second floor.

Officials said the occupants were outside of the home when firefighters arrived and there were no injuries reported to either firefighters or civilians.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.