GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a blaze late Tuesday night at a laundromat in Groton, according to officials.

The Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department said crews were called to an alarm activation just before midnight at the Super Saver Free Dry Laundromat at 712 Long Hill Rd.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a commercial dryer. Officials said the fire had already caused significant damage before firefighters arrived.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.

