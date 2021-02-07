Crews called off from scene of possible snowmobile, person in water in Lebanon

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were responding to a call of a possible snowmobile in the water and a person in the water in Lebanon Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred on Lake Shore Drive. Connecticut State Police confirmed they are responding to the scene.

Just after 5 p.m., police confirm officers were called off from the search and they now tell us no one was in the water.

The fire department is in charge of the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London city, private plows out clearing the streets as snow comes down across the street

News /

Pawcatuck woman, young boy collect items to help give kids in foster care, homeless teens a fresh start

News /

Waterford CVS turns away group of seniors from NY seeking COVID vaccine

News /

Tips for staying safe while out on the ice

News /

Mystic Seaport Museum sets sail on sea shanties viral sensation with virtual fundraising event

News /

South-eastern CT residents face challenges with snowstorm cleanup

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss