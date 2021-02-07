Crews called off from scene of possible snowmobile, person in water in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were responding to a call of a possible snowmobile in the water and a person in the water in Lebanon Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred on Lake Shore Drive. Connecticut State Police confirmed they are responding to the scene.

Just after 5 p.m., police confirm officers were called off from the search and they now tell us no one was in the water.

The fire department is in charge of the scene.

