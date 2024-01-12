EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have died after a third-alarm fire Friday morning in East Lyme, according to officials.

East Lyme Fire Marshall William Bundy said during a press conference that a call came in around 8:07 a.m. regarding a working fire on Willow Lane. Once crews arrived on the scene, the fire went to a third alarm.

During a preliminary search of the home, they found one person inside the home. That person was transported to a Lawrence Memorial Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

As the search continued, firefighters found a second victim in the home. That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire Marshall Bundy said there did not appear to have been any other occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

There are no injuries to firefighters reported at this time, according to Fire Marshall Bundy.

At least eight different crews from surrounding areas also responded to assist with the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.