Crown Pizza owner helps catch cooking oil thieves Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Pizza maker by day and crime fighter by night?

Well, actually, it was Tuesday morning when Taso Vitsas says he foiled a plan to steal used cooking oil from behind his family's Crown Pizza restaurant in Waterford.

"We get a good amount of money for this. We get $800 each time they empty it," said Vitsas.

He says pictures captured by his surveillance cameras showed a man and woman trying to steal the oil using an elaborate system consisting of a generator, a pump, and two tanks crammed into a white van.

In the video, you see the van start to back up once the man confirms there is oil in the restaurant's tank. Then, you see Vitsas pull in next to them.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"He just kept casually walking until he got behind the van and then he walked faster and that's when he took off," said Vitsas.

He also played it cool.

"I didn't want to confront them," said Vitsas. "Maybe they have a weapon maybe they're dangerous."

But he did get a description of the people and the van, along with the license plate number and what direction they were headed.

"By the time I could even explain to the police what happened, they already caught them," said Vitsas. "That's how amazing the Waterford police and East Lyme police are."

Police arrested the 27-year-old driver Virginia Brito and 37-year-old Javish Morales, both from New York.

Vitsas changes the oil in his deep fryer every single day, so it takes about two weeks to fill up the tank out back. But, there have been times that it's taken three or four weeks, so he believes these thefts have been going on for a while.

They've even stolen the pot used to bring the oil out to the tank.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"We've had to replace about ten of them already," said Vitsas.

"It's a big issue throughout the state of Connecticut. Throughout the country," said Waterford Police Lt. Stephen Bellos.

And he says it can create a very dangerous situation.

"The vehicle was about 2,000 pounds overweight. It's a hazard," said Lt. Bellos. "It's a danger to the roadways that these people are driving around with these vehicles."

Especially since that fluid moves around and can make the van unstable.

"I"m just happy we caught them," said Vitsas.

After the arrests, the tow truck driver had to go 20 miles an hour just to safely get the van to the police station.