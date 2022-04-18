NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London welcomed back a cruise ship for the first time in four years.

The 285-foot, five-deck Ocean Navigator docked at City Pier Monday morning with about 90 passengers and 77 crew members for a one-day stay. It’s part of the American Queen Voyages fleet based in Florida.

Passengers have the opportunity to take excursions throughout the day and stop at the Shaw Mansion and the Coast Guard Academy.

“One of my best friends’ granddaughters is a senior at the Coast Guard Academy,” William Morton of Seattle said. “We’re going on a tour then I’m going to meet her this afternoon around 3 p.m., so that’s something to look forward to.”

“I’m looking forward to the tour and seeing more of these beautiful, charming little places that I wish I could move into,” Cyndee Kane of Fort Lauderdale said. “I want to buy one!”

New London Mayor Michael Passero urged residents and business owners to greet Ocean Navigator passengers with a warm welcome.

“Everyone can play a role in sharing the good news of all that is going in the city, from our housing boom, the Coast Guard Museum and our selection as a hub for offshore wind development, to our restaurants, shops, and historic sites,” Passero said.

The stop in New London is part of Ocean Navigator’s 9-city itinerary on the Boston-Halifax, NS cruise.

New London will also welcome passengers on the Ocean Navigator’s sister ship, the Ocean Voyager, on April 21 for a similar port call.

The last cruise ship to stop in the Port of New London was the 298-foot Hebridean Sky of the Noble Caledonia Lines, and that was in May 2018. Before that, the 856-foot Dawn Princess stopped here on a round-the-world trip in July 2014.