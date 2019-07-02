Crystal Mall employee arrested for taking voyeuristic photos of customer

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 20-year-old employee of Champs Sports, located in the Crystal Mall, was arrested on Sunday for taking compromising pictures of an adult, female shopper inside the store.

The victim noticed what the employee, Chad Domler of Ledyard, was doing and immediately confronted him while notifying mall security and the police.

Domler was arrested when officers arrived at the scene and his phone was seized. He was charged with voyeuristic recording of another person and was held on a non-surety $500 bond. He is set to appear in court July 15.

Police caution anyone from confronting a person whom they believe to be committing a crime, as it may pose a serious safety risk. The police should be contacted first to allow them to approach the suspect safely.