WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Crystal Mall in Waterford sold for at least $4 million on Wednesday, according to the website managing the property’s auction.

Although the selling price was not publicly available, there had been two bids on the property as of Tuesday night, reaching a high of $4 million. Bidding started at $2 million, with each bid needing to be at least $1 million higher than the one before it.

The 39-year-old property is now considered to be under contract.

The mall, located on the Hartford Turnpike, sits on 82 acres and includes more than 500,000 square feet of space. More than one-third of the stores are empty.