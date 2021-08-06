CSP issue Silver Alert for six-year-old girl in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a six-year-old girl in Norwich.

The girl, identified as Jaileani Oliveras-Aviles, is white with brown hair and brown eyes. Her height is 4’0″ and she weighs around 40 pounds, according to the alert.

The alert says she is in unknown clothing and possibly with her biological mother in a 2008 Blue Toyota Yaris with license plate AX96668. She has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 3.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Oliveras-Aviles, contact Norwich Police at (860) 886-5561.

