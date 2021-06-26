CSP: Juvenile pedestrian injured in motor vehicle accident on Shore Road

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a juvenile pedestrian Saturday on Shore Road.

At 5:59 p.m., troopers were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

State police said this was reported as a collision involving a juvenile pedestrian. The juvenile was then transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Injuries were sustained but still unknown at this time according to State Police.

The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) were also requested to respond to the scene. 

Troopers are asking that anyone traveling in or around the area to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

