CT communities struggle to find enough lifeguards for summer season due to pandemic

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, as you can see from a sign they do not have any lifeguards on duty. But this town is pretty fortunate because they say they will have enough lifeguards.

They were able to hire for the summer season at the beach. However they do not have enough lifeguards to guard the town pool at this point. It’s been open for about two weeks now and they say they will have not been able to open it for night swim because they don’t have enough guards to watch over swimmers. This is a dilemma facing many communities and beaches across the state.

“That’s where we’re having trouble getting lifeguards in the evenings at the pool because the kids who work for us at the beach, work at the pool in the offseason and due to COVID they got other jobs. So when when we finally are able to get into the pool which was only last week, I had no lifeguards for evening swim,” said Kerry Sullivan, Program Director, Waterford Recreation & Parks.

Another reason some places have had a hard time getting certified lifeguards is because during the pandemic pools were closed so lifeguards were not able to get their recertification. Here in Waterford they say they have gotten calls form lifeguards as far away as Greenwich and Waterbury who wanted to come here now for their recertification.