CT companies to benefit if New London becomes hub for offshore wind industry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, the city hopes the State Pier will become the hub for the offshore wind industry. Already Orsted, which builds offshore wind farms, and Eversource have committed to the project.

But we are also told this could create a huge supply chain for many other companies. One of the companies which could benefit from that supply chain is the Groton based ThayerMahan. It’s been around for about five years now.

On Friday Congressman Joe Courtney along with folks from Eversource and Orsted met there for a tour of the company, which was recently selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of fifteen projects to receive a total of $8 million in funding in support of the White House’s national goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

“The technology that’s going to be required to make sure that offshore wind operates efficiently and safely really depends on the work that’s happening here at ThayerMahan,” said Cong. Joe Courtney, (D) Connecticut.

“We do seabed survey, seabed inspection, underwater infrastructure inspection,” said Mike Connor, President & Co-Founder, ThayerMahan.

In addition to all the construction needed to redevelop the State Pier and of course all the preparation work which goes into building an offshore wind project, we’re told there will be continued maintenance as well so the jobs created will be around for decades to come.