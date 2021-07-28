CT DEEP imposing temporary alcohol ban at Billings Lake Boat Launch after complaints of parties, damage

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Billings Lake Boat Launch looks pretty quiet Wednesday afternoon, but neighbors tell us that at any time during the day and especially at night this has become a huge party place.

There are groups of people who they say come down here, drink alcohol, break beer bottles on the rocks, and swim – which is not allowed. The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon police have had to respond to the boat launch many times for people causing a nuisance and also causing damage to the area and littering.

CT DEEP has now imposed a 90-day ban on alcohol at the boat launch to try to give EnCon police more tools for enforcement and they did this because of all the complaints that neighbors have had.

Laura Racico of North Stonington said, “I think it will be a great resource to use. People won’t be smashing bottles on the lake hopefully and it might deter the drivers who are under the influence.”

Brian Racicot of North Stonington added, “On this straight away that’s only about 50 yards long we had a car get totaled and crash into one of the trees cause they were trying to drag race someone else.”

One neighbor tells us that people have actually blocked this boat launch. One time a family parked their car here and was blowing up inflatables and wouldn’t move the car when another person came and wanted to launch a boat. We’re also told there was another family which put a grill and picnic table right here in the water on the boat launch.