UConn police arrest 2 students accused of yelling N-word, racial slurs in student housing parking lot

CT Democratic leaders standing in defense of violent threats against Senator Cathy Osten

New London

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic lawmakers in the Senate are standing in defense of Senator Cathy Osten and denouncing online threats against her posted Sunday on social media.

The comments were posted to the Connecticut Republican Party Facebook page in response to allegations that Osten may have marred someone’s lawn while campaigning door-to-door.

The comments read, in part, “she might get shot,” “knock her out,” and “I’ll shoot her.”

Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and other Democratic Senators will be at Sprague Town Hall Tuesday at 11 a.m. to formally denounce the online threats.

