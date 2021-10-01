CT DPH: Mosquitoes in Voluntown test positive for EEE

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mosquitoes trapped in Voluntown last week have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

The mosquitoes were trapped in the Pachaug State Forest, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH).

These results represent the first EEE-positive mosquitoes identified in the state this year by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The mosquitoes were Culiseta melanura, a pre-dominantly bird-biting species and Ochlerotatus canadensis, a mammal-biting species, according to DPH.

DPH is reminding state residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.