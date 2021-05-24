CT food drive program to continue through out summer, ends August

New London

NORWHICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s food share program will continue through out the summer and wrap-up in August.

This lifeline is possible thanks to the Federal American Rescue Plan.

As the number of COVID-19 cases dwindle, so does the number of people looking for assistance.

It’s estimated that each location will feed up to one thousand families per-week. Organizers say this is the final round of the food share drive, but they recognize the importance of keeping them up and rolling until the end of summer

Meeting the total need of people during the pandemic is also the goal here. Vaccinations are being offered free of charge, no appointment needed.

“Vaccinations are essential,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. “Really, almost as essential as the food we eat.”

Summer food drive in the state of Connecticut

