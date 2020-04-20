CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, at Burr’s Marina, the owner there was happy to hear that marinas are considered essential businesses and they will be able to open as usual this summer.

He says he is getting a lot of calls from tenants who wanted to make sure he would be able to reopen and also from new people wanting to bring their boats there.

So how will people be able to social distance once this marina fills up?

He says when people are on their boats they are at least ten feet apart and there are also other precautions that can be taken like when people are getting gas, but he says boating is a great to get people outside and stay safe.

“With no vacations happening, this will be one of the best vacations you can do is to go sailing, go fishing, go boating, whatever,” said Adam Bergamo, Burr’s Marina.

Some say it may be difficult to keep that six foot distance from someone else while walking along these docks.

But Bergamo points out that every twenty or thirty feet they have these finger docks and he’s hoping people will just step aside and let others pass by.

