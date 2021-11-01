CT Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in New London scheduled for next week

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) free dental clinic is scheduled for next week in New London.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, patients must attend a screening and register on Friday, Nov. 12, to receive dental services at a private dental office on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church at 200 Hempstead St. in New London. Registration is first-come, first-served, and organizers will close the doors once all appointment slots are full.

The free dental clinic is open to New London County residents aged 16 and older.

Organizers said they can see 300 patients during the clinic.

Masks are required at all times, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

More information on the clinic can be found on CTMOM’s website.