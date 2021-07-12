CT National Guard: Several military trainees suffer heat-related injuries during training drill

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people in military training suffered heat-related injuries during a training event at Stones Ranch Military Reservation Monday morning, according to the Connecticut National Guard.

The CT National Guard said half a dozen members training for officer candidate school were having issues with heat and suffering from dehydration symptoms during a ruck march training drill.

Everyone is responsive at this time. The six of them were transported to nearby hospitals as a precaution.

