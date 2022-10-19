GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The tenants at the Branford Manor apartments in Groton have been complaining about mold for years. On Wednesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal called for the mold to be removed.

The owner, Related Companies, has made repairs and continues to do so, but the City of Gorton and the Town of Groton say it’s not enough. Now, both have voted to find the owner in default of their tax abatement agreement of more than $500,000.

“Two years moving in there, my daughter starting having grand mal seizures,” a tenant said.

Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees public housing and Section 8 apartments. They are calling on HUD to revamp its inspection process.

“Not only testing for mold, which is a deeply serious health hazard but also demanding action from this landlord to clean up the mold,” Blumenthal said. “HUD’s criteria standards for its inspections have not even measured mold.”