CT small businesses prepared for New Year’s Eve celebrations to look different amid pandemic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Businesses in East Lyme are getting ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations that are expected to look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses say they’ll be busy while others just cannot wait for 2020 and this pandemic to be over.

One business, which really didn’t suffer at all during this pandemic, is Mermaid Liquors in Niantic. But the owner says New Year’s Eve will look a lot different this year. 

No big parties this year. In their place, a lot of smaller ones which she hopes will even out sales.

Susan Kumro of Mermaid Liquors told News 8, “My restaurant friends are suffering. Bars aren’t open. You know it’s just kind of crazy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Businesses in East Lyme prepping for New Year's Eve celebrations

News /

'The Cake Lady' in New London retiring due to pandemic crisis

News /

Norwich man encouraging residents to spread holiday spirit with bell ringing on Christmas Eve

News /

Days before fire that claimed life of former Zappos CEO, New London firefighters responded to two calls at Pequot Ave. home

News /

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police investigate after incident involving firearm near Foxwoods hotel

News /

New COVID recovery facility opening at GreenTree Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Waterford

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss