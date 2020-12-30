CT small businesses prepared for New Year’s Eve celebrations to look different amid pandemic

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Businesses in East Lyme are getting ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations that are expected to look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses say they’ll be busy while others just cannot wait for 2020 and this pandemic to be over.

One business, which really didn’t suffer at all during this pandemic, is Mermaid Liquors in Niantic. But the owner says New Year’s Eve will look a lot different this year.

No big parties this year. In their place, a lot of smaller ones which she hopes will even out sales.

Susan Kumro of Mermaid Liquors told News 8, “My restaurant friends are suffering. Bars aren’t open. You know it’s just kind of crazy.”